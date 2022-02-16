Musgrave signs UAE distribution deal with Choithrams supermarket

Supervalu owner Musgrave has agreed new supply partnership with Choithrams, a retailer with over 40 stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The deal will see Musgrave supply Choithrams with more than 500 products from its SuperValu own brand range alongside other Irish brands and products from the retailer’s Food Academy programme.

SuperValu operates the academy programme in partnership with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) network. The programme helps small businesses through the journey from start up to getting their products onto supermarket shelves.

Choithrams customers can expect to see brands including The Happy Pear, which started out in Food Academy, on the shelves “soon,” according to a statement from the Musgrave company.

Choithrams came to the UAE in 1974 and has grown to a retail chain with over 39 supermarkets in the emirates.

The deal represents a further expansion of Musgrave’s presence in the Gulf region. Last year the company announced that 250 SuperValu products were available across the UAE on Noon Grocery, the Middle East’s largest online grocery marketplace.

“We have built a robust and reliable supply chain, which enables us to deliver much-loved Irish products to markets around the world. Our international export offer includes more than 14,000 own brand product lines for grocery and wholesale, from high quality fresh, chilled and frozen foods to dried food,“ said Musgrave CEO Noel Keeley.

“This new partnership with Choithrams is a superb opportunity for Musgrave to continue strategically expanding our presence in the Middle East. We look forward to offering customers the great value, premium quality produce which SuperValu is renowned for,” he added.

Along with its retail partners, Musgraves has a combined total retail sales of €5.4bn. The company’s brands also include Centra, Frank and Honest and Musgrave MarketPlace.

Last September the group appointed ex-Bank of Ireland executive Myles O’Grady as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from April this year.

Separately, Jameson Irish whiskey – owned by drinks giant Pernod Ricard – has launched a new international campaign.

It will include a television ad featuring Aisling Bea, the creator and star of BAFTA award-winning show This Way Up and star of Netflix’s Living With Yourself.