Multi-billion-euro pandemic programmes transform EU into major bond market issuer

In October, the European Commission smashed two records when it offered €17bn in 10- and 20-year ‘social’ bonds. It was the highest amount of debt ever issued in euro by a sovereign and attracted a record €233bn in orders.

The bonds offered higher yields than German bunds, the eurozone’s current safe-haven asset.

And the European Commission has an AAA rating from most major credit-rating agencies – higher than Ireland, France, Italy or Spain.

In an effort to fund its Covid-19 unemployment insurance programme (SURE), the bloc went on to raise a total of almost €40bn in 2020. It is planning a further €62.9bn next year, with the bulk of it (€50.8bn) in social bonds to fund SURE.

But the big money will come when it finally starts issuing debt to fund the €750bn temporary recovery fund, NextGenerationEU (NGEU). If member states give the final green light to the fund, it could begin issuing in mid-2021.

The instruments are likely to be a mixture of ‘social’ and ‘green’ bonds allocated to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investors.

The Commission has been issuing bonds for several years now, and operates separate funds to help crisis-hit eurozone countries, non-euro EU members and neighbouring states like Ukraine.

Previous bond issuances rarely topped a few billion euros – except in 2011 when the Commission contributed to the Irish and Portuguese bailouts – placing it in the same league as smaller eurozone issuers such as Slovakia and Slovenia.

For Ryan McGrath, head of fixed income strategy at investment services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, it’s not yet clear how future EU bond sales will affect other euro issuers, especially as NGEU is a temporary instrument.

“The market, first of all, has to decide where the new EU issuance is going to fit in on the risk spectrum. Does it become a benchmark, and possibly replace the German bund?” he said.

“If that’s the case, it would be in the core sovereign bond market, and if Ireland is also in the core or semi-core, it might not face such a crowding out issue.”

Rebecca Christie, a visiting fellow at the Bruegel economic think-tank in Brussels, wrote in a December blog post that the new EU bonds “have the potential to cause challenges” for borrowers such as Italy, which offers investors slightly higher returns.

But she said adding the EU as a new high-value issuer would probably benefit Ireland.

“The good news for Ireland is that as the EU issues more debt, the euro becomes a stronger currency, which means we are less likely to see the kinds of market stresses that characterised the euro crisis,” she told the Irish Independent.

“Because Ireland has a strong credit rating, it probably will not be threatened by the additional euro issuance. Instead, it may benefit because global investors are more confident the EU is holding together well.”

And the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) is very aggressively buying up debt in the secondary market, means that there is likely to be investor appetite for euro-denominated bonds for some time to come.

In December, the ECB increased its envelope by €500bn and promised to keep buying bonds under its pandemic emergency purchase programme at least until March 2022 and “until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over”.

“There are fears in the market of a potential taper tantrum at some point next year,” said Mr McGrath. But, he added, the ECB’s presence in the market is “here to stay for a long period of time”.

The NTMA does not see “any adverse impact” from EU issuance “as it is designed to complement the planned borrowing programmes of individual sovereign issuers”, according to a spokesman.

Mr McGrath says Ireland’s borrowing looks “very manageable” given that it entered the crisis in a good fiscal position.

"Markets will continue to look at Ireland very favourably,” Mr McGrath said.

But could the EU provide inspiration for a different kind of bond issuance by the NTMA?

At the height of the pandemic, Maynooth University lecturers Dr Edana Richardson and Dr Aisling McMahon told RTE that social bonds could help fund healthcare costs directly or tackle pandemic-induced poverty.

The NTMA issued its first green bond back in 2018 and while it says there are “no current plans to introduce an instrument” like a social bond, it “keeps its borrowing plans under constant review to match Ireland’s borrowing requirements with current and emerging investor demand”.