Multi-billion-euro pandemic programmes transform EU into major bond market issuer

Strategy: The ECB is buying up debt in the secondary market which will maintain an investor appetite for euro-denominated bonds

Sarah Collins

In October, the European Commission smashed two records when it offered €17bn in 10- and 20-year ‘social’ bonds. It was the highest amount of debt ever issued in euro by a sovereign and attracted a record €233bn in orders.

The bonds offered higher yields than German bunds, the eurozone’s current safe-haven asset.

And the European Commission has an AAA rating from most major credit-rating agencies – higher than Ireland, France, Italy or Spain.

