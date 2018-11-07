M&S defies expectations with profit increase

Marks & Spencer has defied expectations to reveal a 2pc increase in profits to £223.5m (€256m) for the first half of the year.

The retailer's revenue was down 3.1pc, reflecting declining sales in both the food, and clothing and home divisions.

M&S said it does not expect much improvement in sales in the near future, as it deals with "the growth of online competition and the march of the discounters".

Chief executive Steve Rowe said there were more changes to come, on top of previously announced store closures and a reorganisation of the company's structure.

He said: "We are on track to restructure our store portfolio with over 100 full-line closures and expect to see newly remodelled stores open next year. We are fixing the basics of our online channel and there are very early signs of improvement.

"Every aspect of our ranges, how we trade, our supply chain and marketing is undergoing scrutiny and change."

Press Association