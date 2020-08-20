Mothercare UK announces new business model - goods to be sold through Boots

Babycare retailer Mothercare has announced a new business model after talks with franchisees as it also finalised a deal with Boots to sell goods across the chain in time for the autumn season.

The group - which last year put its UK stores into administration with all 79 shops closing - said the new franchise arrangements would ensure a “more sustainable and less capital-intensive business model”.

It will see the group’s franchise partners pay for products directly to manufacturers.

The group added it had finally completed the deal with Boots to become its UK and Ireland franchise partner - first announced in December - which will see it sell Mothercare - branded clothing and goods including pushchairs and car seats.

In June Mothercare Ireland was placed into liquidation with the loss of 197 jobs after the directors said they can no longer see a viable future for the business.

Prior to that the company, which is a separate entity to Mothercare UK, has operated 14 stores across Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo and Tralee.

The business had been operating in Ireland since 1992.

In 2018 sales in Ireland were €28.5m and the business generated a profit of €136,000.

(Additional reporting PA)

Online Editors