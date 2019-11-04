Mothercare lines up administrators for UK business putting 2,500 jobs at risk

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business, which has 79 stores, into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

In Ireland a separate business has the right to trade under the brand.

Mothercare Ireland is a separately owned and family-run business, started by David Ward in 1992 and is now run by his two sons, Jonathan and Ben, and daughter Laura.

Today it has 14 stores across the country. It will remain unaffected by the decision.

Mothercare said it will file a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the UK business later on Monday, putting around 2,500 jobs at risk.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9m (€42.7m) loss in the financial year to March, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

The retailer, which has around 500 full-time staff and 2,000 part-time employees in the UK, is set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have gone bust in recent months.

The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability".

It said the business is therefore unable to satisfy the cash needs of the UK arm and is therefore filing the notice as part of the restructuring and refinancing process.

Mothercare added that the listed group remains profitable despite the problems facing its UK division.

Commenting on the UK announcement Jonathan Ward, MD of Mothercare Ireland said: "Regards Mothercare UK’s news this morning, Mothercare Ireland is a completely separate company and as a result our 14 Irish stores are unaffected by the administration plans and will continue to trade as normal."

Shares in the parent company dived by 29.2pc to 8p in early trading on Monday.

