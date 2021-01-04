More gains forecast for Bitcoin as it breaches $34,000

Bitcoin has rebounded sharply after a severe crash last March saw it lose 25pc of its value amid the coronavirus pandemic

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $34,000 (€28,000) over the weekend, just weeks after passing another major milestone.

The currency gained as much as 7.8pc to $34,182.75, before slipping to about $33,970 as of yesterday afternoon in Singapore. It advanced almost 50pc in December, when it breached $20,000 (€16,500) for the first time.

The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset in 2020, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March that saw it lose 25pc amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The currency “will be on the road to $50,000 (€41,250) probably in the first quarter of 2021,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, which bills itself as the world’s biggest crypto lender. Institutional investors returning to their desks this week will likely boost prices further after retail buying over Christmas, he said.

Bitcoin has increasingly been “embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators,” Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone said last month.

Proponents of the currency have also seized on the narrative that the coin could act as a store of wealth amid supposed rampant central-bank money printing, even as inflation remains mostly muted.

Bitcoin should eventually climb to about about $400,000 (€330,000), Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg last month.

Still, there are reasons to be cautious, partly since Bitcoin remains a thinly traded market. The currency slumped as much as 14pc on November 26 amid warnings that the asset class was overdue a correction. The big run-up in price in 2017 was followed by an 83pc rout that lasted a year.

For years, regulators have quashed hopes of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), citing worries about everything from market volatility and industry manipulation to thin liquidity.

But VanEck Associates has started a new push to launch an ETF tracking Bitcoin, according to a US regulatory filing. The VanEck Bitcoin Trust would reflect the performance of the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate. There have been multiple applications for crypto-tracking ETFs over the years. All have been denied.

