Money-spinner: Las Vegas casinos deal on the cards

They have yet to agree on a transaction and one may not be reached, said the people, who requested anonymity.

Representatives for Blackstone and MGM Resorts declined to comment.

MGM Resorts shares rose as much as 5pc before settling up 1.4pc to $29.47 yesterday afternoon.

MGM Resorts has been exploring selling and leasing back the properties individually or together. Property sales free up cash for casino firms to expand while letting them continue to manage their resorts.

In January, the Las Vegas-based company formed an independent committee to evaluate ways to extract value from its real estate portfolio.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent