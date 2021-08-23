| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Money left Afghanistan long before the coalition forces left the country’

Monday Insight

British and Turkish coalition forces, and US marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Expand
Pat Moriarity (standing) at a training seminar in Afghanistan Expand

Close

British and Turkish coalition forces, and US marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

British and Turkish coalition forces, and US marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

Pat Moriarity (standing) at a training seminar in Afghanistan

Pat Moriarity (standing) at a training seminar in Afghanistan

/

British and Turkish coalition forces, and US marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

Jon Ihle

Pat Moriarty knows more about Afghanistan than most Irish businesspeople.

The semi-retired managing director of Cork engineering firm CDGA is a veteran of working in the country since 2008, traversing its cities and coalition military bases churning out designs for US, British and Canadian defence infrastructure to support their long occupation there.

But after the swift Taliban takeover of Kabul last week, Moriarty and CDGA won’t be heading back any time soon.

Most Watched

Privacy