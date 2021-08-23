‘Money left Afghanistan long before the coalition forces left the country’

Pat Moriarty knows more about Afghanistan than most Irish businesspeople.

The semi-retired managing director of Cork engineering firm CDGA is a veteran of working in the country since 2008, traversing its cities and coalition military bases churning out designs for US, British and Canadian defence infrastructure to support their long occupation there.

But after the swift Taliban takeover of Kabul last week, Moriarty and CDGA won’t be heading back any time soon.

“We’re in South Sudan, Iraq and Yemen, but none of us would go to Afghanistan right now,” he says.

“I couldn’t see us going back under the current circumstances. It’s not safe, our partners are gone and there is no money to be made now that American funding is gone.”

Moriarty paints a picture of a country whose economic activity for two decades was almost entirely dependent on US military spending, without which the incentives for western business involvement just don’t add up any more.

In fact, long before the coalition troops finally pulled out, leaving the Afghan national army at the mercy of Taliban warlords, the western commercial presence had evaporated, taking many of their Afghan colleagues with them to more lucrative outposts around the globe.

“We never built anything for the Afghan people, and that’s generally true for contractors in Afghanistan. The amount being spent on schools and hospitals and the like was only 15pc to 20pc of military spending by coalition forces.”

CDGA’s work in Afghanistan started in 2008. They were relative latecomers to rebuilding the country after the Nato coalition invasion of 2001, but found a landscape dominated by US military spending.

The Americans spent $2.5trn (€2.1trn) there over a two-decade occupation, mainly on building and equipping huge bases to keep the “peace” around the country in the face of an indefatigable Taliban insurgency.

CDGA’s piece of the action came at the end of a long line of contractors, starting with US engineering giant KBR. Underneath that top layer was a group of international contractors building mostly infrastructure for the various armies deployed in Afghanistan.

The Cork firm provided design services to that international group, eventually sending Irish painters, tilers and plumbers on secondment to build mess halls and latrines for the tens of thousands of soldiers on rotation in the remote country.

In 2011 and 2012, CDGA changed its business model in the country and partnered with a local company and Kabul University – under the auspices of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) – to improve the competence of Afghan engineering companies in construction quality, design and documentation. “We stumbled on it by chance, but it turned out to be very fortuitous. They were good years for us – low commercial risk but very well paid.”

But the good times didn’t last for CDGA or any of the western companies operating in Afghanistan as the political situation began to change, both on the ground and in Washington DC as Americans wearied of a “forever war” with no end in sight.

“From 2011 to 2015, revenue went up in a straight line. Around 2015 that began to change and really fell off a cliff in 2017,” says Moriarty.

Why?

“One thing: US spending stopped. The amount of building that went into American bases was simply enormous.”

Without constant increases in military spending to support the coalition troop presence in the country, there simply wasn’t enough other work to sustain foreign companies operating in Afghanistan.

Even though it looks like the fall of Kabul and other major cities in recent weeks happened suddenly, the runway was actually quite long as anybody paying attention to the dwindling presence of American and European companies would have noticed.

Like bankruptcy, the end came gradually and only then all at once.

“Most of the contacts I was working with are already gone. That started happening in 2017,” says Moriarty.

“There was a four-year runway to what is happening now as there was less and less work for Afghan companies.”

Moriarty saw which way the wind was blowing back in 2019 when CDGA was in very serious discussions with an American group to build a model city in Afghanistan, but lack of available funding meant it couldn’t get off the ground.

“None of it is surprising. Certainly the Taliban was strengthening, and the government was very weak.

“We could never develop anything except with US and coalition countries. Ninety percent of the money was American, now there is no funding.”