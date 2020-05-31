Monday Insight: Virus boosts ideas of money for nothing, cheques for free

In the money: Economists are coming up with different ideas to pay for the fallout from the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg

Modern economies will change forever after the coronavirus pandemic if some radical thinkers get their way.

Governments have cast aside dogma - such as Germany's 'black zero' balanced budgets - to protect firms and jobs in the deepest peacetime recession in nearly a century.

And such moves as governments mailing cheques to citizens, as well as the UK government borrowing directly from the Bank of England, offer a glimpse of different ways of running things in the longer term.

"Every crisis is an opportunity to rethink priorities," said Maria Demertzis, deputy director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. "The scale and the type of the crisis mean that, by definition, the tools we're operating under aren't sufficient."

Change won't be easy. The global financial meltdown a decade ago led to similar cries, mostly to no avail apart from stricter rules on banks that were later watered down. Here are some of the ideas - often old ones revived - that their proponents want to see go mainstream this time.

Money for nothing?

Government cash handouts have been a striking part of the fight against the slump. The US has sent $1,200 (€1,100) cheques to low- and middle-income households, and Hong Kong is giving residents HK$10,000 (€1,150). Some administrations are temporarily paying the wages of private sector workers so they can be furloughed rather than made redundant.

The US and Australia both made similar payouts to citizens during the global financial crisis, and Hong Kong has been using this as an occasional tool for a while. What's different this time is the lack of opposition from fiscal conservatives.

That has given new impetus to calls for a universal basic income -payments to citizens regardless of whether they're working. Rationales include raising economic flexibility, eradicating poverty and reducing the exploitation of labour.

Pilot projects have failed to gain traction. A Finnish experiment ended in 2018 with mixed results. It didn't deliver the boost to the jobs market some hoped it would, though it did make people happier.

Spain last week approved a 'minimum living wage', a lesser step than the junior partner in the coalition government had pushed for.

Cheques for free?

A lot of economic thinking is concentrated currently on how governments should pay for such plans, and meet all the other bills they're accumulating. One radical strand of thought says they simply should get their central banks to create cash out of thin air, debt-free.

Known as helicopter money, it's supported by advocacy groups such as Positive Money, as well as some economists. European Central Bank officials repeatedly say they haven't discussed it.

Closely related is Modern Monetary Theory, which argues that governments can run budget deficits in pursuit of policies such as full employment without raising taxes or even selling bonds to finance the outlays. They should stop only if inflation rises too high.

Another idea is 'perpetual bonds' that never have to be repaid, which politicians in Italy and Spain have floated. Far-left politicians in Europe are calling for unlimited bond purchases by the ECB and subsequent debt cancellations.

Such monetisation would be illegal in the EU and elsewhere - legislation drafted because of fears of hyperinflation - but milder forms of the argument are gaining traction. Some economists say the ECB could buy up private loans to companies and stretch out maturities over decades. Japan is arguably already doing so.

Eat the rich?

For some of those hoping to pay off the dizzying costs of recession while redressing social imbalances, the answer is to tap the wealthy.

Peru is planning a levy that would lead to greater 'solidarity' between citizens, and German Finance Mminister Olaf Scholz has floated taxing the well-off after the crisis.

Thomas Piketty, a French economist who made his name arguing that modern capitalism inherently favours the rich, has noted that Germany and Japan imposed massive wealth taxes after World War II.

The crisis has intensified the spotlight on internet companies such as Facebook and Amazon, which were already in the cross-hairs of governments for their low tax payments. Now they're also seen as beneficiaries of the confinement measures.

The European Commission's new €750bn recovery fund includes a plan to tax the digital giants if a global solution can't be found.

Supermarkets and producers of long-lasting foods are also perceived to be crisis winners. A new YouGov poll in the UK shows strong support for taxing 'excess profits'.

