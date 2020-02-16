Monday Insight: Johnson's Treasury coup may 'open spending taps'

Boris Johnson's regime change at the UK Treasury could herald yet more tweaks to the rules that keep Britain's budgets in check.

The shock resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor last week robbed the new Conservative government of a fiscal hawk who moderated the big spending ambitions of the most powerful prime minister since Tony Blair. His successor, Rishi Sunak, must work out with Mr Johnson whether to stick to the budget limits set by Mr Javid or, as many now expect, open the spending taps to charge up the economy as Britain embarks on life outside the EU.

If he does, the new chancellor may need to foster credibility among investors with a new version of the more than a dozen fiscal rules introduced since 1997. Most of those have been broken or scrapped by Conservative administrations publicly committed to prudence.

Even before Mr Javid quit following a row with Mr Johnson weeks before he was due to deliver his first budget, doubts were growing that the prime minister could keep to his promise to balance day-to-day government spending and revenue.

Bloomberg Economics puts the chance of the current budget staying in surplus in three years at little more than 30pc. The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to follow the Bank of England and downgrade its growth forecasts next month. People are asking if you can run quite large fiscal deficits on a sustained basis.

The risk is that Mr Sunak goes for a Donald Trump-style stimulus, ditching the surplus goal to boost spending or cut taxes, or augmenting already ambitious infrastructure investment plans.

Mr Johnson's Conservative Party promised to cut debt, keep public sector net investment below 3pc of GDP and not borrow for day-to-day spending in its manifesto for the December election. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said those pledges will still be the "guiding principle" behind Mr Sunak's plans. "Our manifesto commitments are our commitments and we absolutely intend to stick to those," Mr Shapps said. He couldn't say if the budget still will be held on March 11, as Mr Javid had proposed.

For years, the lodestar of fiscal policy in Britain has been an ever-changing set of fiscal rules.

In 1997, then-chancellor Gordon Brown sought to convince investors that Labour could be trusted with the public finances by promising to balance the budget excluding investment over the economic cycle. That watery target led to multiple changes to the definition of "investment" and the length of the cycle. The rules were suspended, along with a commitment to stable and prudent debt levels, when the financial crisis struck.

George Osborne, for the Conservatives, introduced three sets of rules from 2010. His first, to eliminate the structural deficit within five years, was derailed by Europe's sovereign-debt crisis and replaced with a rolling three-year target.

His third goal was to return the budget to an outright surplus by 2020, but he conceded the target was unlikely to be met after the 2016 Brexit referendum delivered a jolt to the economy. Instead, Britain is on course for a deficit of around £40bn (€48bn) in the current fiscal year. Mr Osborne also breached pledges on debt reduction and welfare spending.

His successor, Philip Hammond, was set to achieve his goal of keeping the structural deficit below 2pc of GDP in 2020-21, until accounting changes and a £13bn spending boost announced by Mr Javid drove up government borrowing.

Mr Johnson is trying to cement support among working-class voters in northern England and the midlands who backed the Conservatives for the first time in the election. Much of the extra £20bn of capital spending allowed under existing rules may be directed at these regions, financed with debt at record-low interest rates. His big spending promises set Britain apart from Europe, where governments aren't rushing to do more to spur growth and inflation.

"We are in an environment, much more than five years ago, where people are asking if you can run quite large fiscal deficits on a sustained basis," said Adair Turner, chairman of the Institute of New Economic Thinking. "Even if you're sympathetic to that point of view, there has to be a limit somewhere."

It also marks a departure for the Conservatives, who pride themselves on a reputation for fiscal discipline. When they came to power after the financial crisis, the budget deficit stood at over 10pc of economic output. Now it is less than 2pc after almost a decade of cuts to everything from pay and welfare benefits to policing and local libraries.

