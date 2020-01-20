Monday Insight: ECB's new chief is better served taking stock than rushing to hit its targets

The ECB spent most of last year and the year before in denial by insisting that inflation would rise to its roughly 2pc target level and that it would be in a position to start raising interest rates by the autumn.

By September it was forced into a sharp reversal, cutting rates deeper into negative territory and ramping up its bond programme at the final policy meeting of Mario Draghi, the man credited by many with saving the euro back at the start of his tenure in 2012.

While headline and core inflation did surprise on the upside - coming in higher in December at 1.3pc - it is still far from hitting the levels at which it is self-sustaining.

Manufacturing in the eurozone remains mired in a downturn and new orders are falling off.

"The incoming economic data and political developments since the last ECB meeting in December will likely have come as a big relief to Christine Lagarde and her fellow council members as they have reduced the downside risks to the ECB's economic outlook," said Oliver Rakau, an analyst at consultancy Oxford Economics.

"That should allow the ECB to stay put in the coming months as it embarks on its strategy review."

The ECB's review, which was announced by Ms Lagarde at her first press conference, will look at whether the bank's inflation target is realistic, although there is no chance it will be dumped as it is in the EU Treaty.

Instead, it will look at whether to aim for a range instead of a number, or to allow it to commit to a period of overshooting to compensate for a prolonged undershoot.

The bank has missed its 2pc target ever since 2013 and there are questions as to whether a target is relevant at all in an era of ultra-slow economic growth.

However, it would be a mistake to assume the ECB can sit on its hands until that review is completed in a year from now.

The official record of Ms Lagarde's first meeting showed the bank was prepared to give its policy easing in September time to work through.

It did, however, stress that policymakers "expected the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels" and that there was room to cut deeper into negative territory.

There are growing concerns among economists that the ECB is fast approaching a level at which cutting interest rates is counterproductive for the ailing economy.

The European Central Bank's forecast of 1.1pc growth in the eurozone this year is at the bullish end of projections and the ECB and those betting in financial markets on a recovery may be in for a shock.

"While the risks are more balanced than they were a few weeks ago, we are therefore maintaining our forecast that the ECB will loosen policy further this year," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"We forecast a reduction in the deposit rate from minus 0.5pc to minus 0.7pc in September alongside an increase in monthly asset purchases, from €20bn to €30bn, with the additional assets being corporate bonds," he said.

The question as to whether the eurozone "economic glass" is half empty or half full was illustrated in a split over whether the German growth data last week was a positive or a negative.

Some economists argued that it was a net positive that the eurozone's largest economy had not only dodged a technical recession in the third quarter of the year, but that the resilience of domestic consumers in the face of a sharp export slowdown was cause for hope.

The less optimistic take on the growth data - which showed the slowest expansion in six years at just 0.6pc for the full year - was that with the German economy at full employment, there were few further gains to be had and that the domestic economy would stumble.

Longer term, there are questions over whether either monetary or fiscal policy can forestall a prolonged period of slow growth and low inflation in the eurozone that are the result of "structural" issues, in the main a falling population.

In a sense, that is the question that Ms Lagarde's review should be asking, rather than attempting to retrofit a past-its-sell-by-date inflation target to the changed economic circumstances, according to some critical economists.

"The European Central Bank also will need to lower its sights," Daniel Gros, director of the Brussels-based Centre for European Policy Studies, wrote recently.

"At the peak of the crisis, the ECB needed to vow to do 'whatever it takes' to preserve the euro.

"But today, it makes little sense for monetary policymakers to insist on additional bond purchases to achieve an elusive inflation target," Dr Gros wrote in 'Project Syndicate', a leading policy publication.

