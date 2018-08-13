Monaco's tax lure endures as UK billionaire plots move

Monaco's decision to scrap income taxes dates back to the time of the American Civil War.

Monaco's decision to scrap income taxes dates back to the time of the American Civil War.

The move has since helped draw scores of wealthy individuals to the city-state on the French Riviera - its residents include Michael Smurfit, and his son, Tony, the chief executive of packaging giant Smurfit Kappa.

And Monaco may now be about to bag the UK's richest person as a foreign resident.

Why Jim Ratcliffe, founder of global chemicals manufacturer Ineos with a £21bn (€23bn) fortune and a strident Brexiteer, would ditch Britain for the world's most densely populated jurisdiction is a mystery for now. But taxes are a far more likely reason than Monaco's azure seas and private beaches.

Moving there "isn't always driven by tax, but it's definitely up there on most people's list", said Richard Morley, a London-based partner at accounting firm BDO. "You don't just go there for all the lovely, green, open spaces."

The principality doesn't apply any annual property, capital gains or council taxes.

In Monaco, which is just 2km-sq in area, Mr Ratcliffe would join Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and cyclist Chris Froome among other British nationals who've become foreign residents of the world's second-smallest country.

Philip Green, owner of the UK's largest clothing company, is among the ultra-wealthy who've already relocated family members there.

The possible move of Mr Ratcliffe and other Ineos executives to Monaco would be a blow for British Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to sustain confidence among businesses about the country's post-European Union future.

Depending on their nationality, foreigners have to meet different conditions to settle in Monaco, but they all have to prove they aren't criminals, have access to a property in the city-state large enough to accommodate them, and deposit at least €500,000 to kick-start the process.

If Mr Ratcliffe leaves the UK, the decision may mean he's looking to extract untaxed wealth from a company, said James Hender, partner and head of private wealth services at London-based accounting firm Saffery Champness.

"While you'd still have to pay some UK tax, you can certainly see from the tax benefits alone why someone would want to," he said.

In the past two years, Ineos Group Holdings - a unit of the chemical company - has distributed more than €500m in dividends. A move to Monaco could save Mr Ratcliffe tens of millions of pounds on any future dividends he receives since he wouldn't face the UK's top rate of 38.1pc on such payouts.

For Mr Ratcliffe, though, moving to Monaco wouldn't simply be a case of catching a flight. While he'd face low taxes once he's a resident, arranging his affairs before then could be complex.

Individuals looking to move overseas from the UK face a range of tax implications, said Paulette Peterson, a director at international tax advisory firm PetersonSims. Calculating them "depends on the structures in place. There could be personal taxes or corporate tax issues. It's vast."

Bloomberg