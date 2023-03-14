| 4.6°C Dublin

Molten Ventures soothes investors over funding in wake of SVB collapse

Jon Ihle

Listed venture capital firm Molten Ventures has moved to reassure shareholders about its funding lines following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of its main bankers.

The company, which has financed some of Ireland's best-known tech start-ups, told investors this morning that a £60m undrawn credit line partially provided by SVB UK was still available after the lender was bought by HSBC in a rescue deal Monday.

