Molten Ventures soothes investors over funding in wake of SVB collapse

Listed venture capital firm Molten Ventures has moved to reassure shareholders about its funding lines following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of its main bankers.

The company, which has financed some of Ireland's best-known tech start-ups, told investors this morning that a £60m undrawn credit line partially provided by SVB UK was still available after the lender was bought by HSBC in a rescue deal Monday.

“SVB UK is one of two banks, the other being JP Morgan Chase Bank NA (JPM), that provide Molten’s current RCF (which is undrawn) of up to £60m and a £90m term loan,” Molten Ventures said in a notification to the London Stock Exchange.

“SVB UK provides 40pc of the facilities and JPM 60pc. Following the acquisition by HSBC of SVB UK, the facilities will continue to be available to Molten. Furthermore, Molten has a strong cash position, with gross cash balances currently in excess of £30m of which less than £1m is currently deposited with SVB UK.”

Molten Ventures has also acted to shore up its portfolio companies in the wake of SVB’s failure, which left thousands of tech companies worldwide in the dark about the fate of their deposits and loan facilities with the bank, until the US government stepped in with a rescue plan on Sunday night.

Molten said it did not “anticipate any meaningful liquidity impact from the failure” but that it had “worked closely” with its portfolio companies to improve their position in recent days. The company did not specify what action it had taken.

Gerry Hennigan, an analyst with Molten’s company broker Goodbody, said the announcement provided “clarity and comfort” to the market and would be welcomed by investors.

Molten shares were up more than 4pc by midmorning, having fallen by nearly 20pc in the last five trading sessions.

Most of those declines came last Thursday when SVB was forced to raise equity to cover losses on its bond holdings, which it was liquidating to cover customer withdrawals.

Molten held its initial public offering on the Irish Stock Exchange in June 2016 and has invested nearly £1bn in dozens of digital tech companies in the years since, becoming the largest publicly listed tech VC firm.

It currently has a portfolio of 78 firms, including Irish companies Currency Fair, Manna, Vaultree, Roomex, Sweepr and &Open. It also has stakes in Revolut and Trustpilot.