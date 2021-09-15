Modest price rises in US calm ‘runaway’ inflation fears

Underlying US consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August as used motor vehicle prices tumbled, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints.

The broad slowdown in price pressures reported by the Labour Department yesterday aligns with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's long-held belief that high inflation is transitory. Still, economists cautioned it was too early to celebrate and expected the US central bank to lay out plans in November to start scaling back its massive monthly bond-buying programme.

"Inflation remains troublingly strong, even if it is not exploding like it did earlier in the year," said James McCann, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Boston.

"If we continue to see further step-downs in inflation over the next six months, that should ease the pressure on the Fed to quickly follow tapering with interest rate rises."

The consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components edged up 0.1pc last month. That was the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3pc rise in July. The overall CPI rose 0.3pc in August, the smallest increase since January, after gaining 0.5pc in July.

The so-called core CPI was held back by a 1.5pc decline in prices for used cars and trucks, which ended five straight monthly increases. Robust increases in prices of used cars and trucks, as well as services in industries worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, were the key drivers behind a heating up of inflation at the start of the year.

In addition to the price surge for used cars and trucks appearing to have run its course, hotel and motel accommodation prices are now above the pre-pandemic level, suggesting moderate gains ahead. But bottlenecks in the supply chain remain and the labour market is tightening, pushing up wages.

In the 12 months through August, the CPI increased 5.3pc after soaring 5.4pc on a year-on-year basis in July.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2pc target, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, increased 3.6pc in the 12 months through July, matching the gain in June. August's data will be published later this month.

"Recently broadening wage pressures across sectors could lead to more broad-based increases in services prices," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

"Strong increases in 'transitory' price components over the last few months will keep the annual pace of inflation elevated for some time, implying that it will be more important to assess the details of inflation data to gauge the persistence of inflationary pressures."