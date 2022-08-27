Moderna sues rivals Pfizer and BioNTech over mRNA Covid vaccines

Moderna has sued Pfizer and BioNTech SE, claiming the technology in their Covid-19 shot infringes on its patents, a move that sets the stage for a massive legal clash between the vaccine titans.

Moderna accused Pfizer and BioNTech of violating intellectual property rights on key elements of its messenger RNA technology in developing the Comirnaty vaccine. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna said it had patents from 2010 to 2016 on the mRNA technology that made its Spikevax shot possible but that the other two companies copied the technology without permission.

Pfizer and BioNTech "took four different candidates into clinical testing, including options that would have steered clear of Moderna's innovative path by using unmodified mRNA," according a lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Massachusetts. "Ultimately, however, Pfizer and BioNTech discarded those alternatives and copied Moderna's patented technology."

Moderna said it's also filing suit in Germany. Pfizer and BioNTech haven't fully reviewed the US complaint but are "surprised" by the litigation and will "vigorously defend" themselves, according to an emailed statement.

Pfizer shares fell 1.1pc at 10:31 a.m. in New York, while BioNTech's American depositary receipts fell 2.3pc. Moderna shares lost 1.7pc.

Moderna's lawsuit against Pfizer-BioNTech is unsurprising, given the broad US patents directed toward its mRNA technology, though they may be vulnerable to invalidity under the current case-law trends on written description and enablement. Pfizer-BioNTech could be liable for at least mid-single-digit royalties on past and future Covid vaccine sales if Moderna is successful.

Moderna said it's not asking the courts to pull the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine from the market nor to block future sales. The company is seeking damages for the period starting March 8 of this year and says it will not seek damages for Pfizer's sales to 92 lower- and middle-income countries.