Mind the Gap: Retailers struggle to meet sales targets due to global supply crisis

Shares in US retail giants Gap and Nordstrom tumbled after both reported disappointing results, adding to a series of worrisome retail earnings and renewing concerns over the global supply-chain crisis.

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal cited “acute supply-chain headwinds” that left the chain unable to capitalise on elevated customer demand.

Its revised outlook forecasts a $550m-$650m (€490m-€580m) shortfall in sales due to supply chain constraints plus around $450m of additional air freight costs for the year.

Nordstrom faced similar challenges, with its stores running short of key items such as women’s shoes and apparel.

The issues underscored the challenges retailers face in what is already proving to be a tricky pre-Christmas shopping season.

Some stores are stocking extra goods and encouraging customers to shop early.

Retail chains are also grappling with rising costs, a tight labour market and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Companies are largely being judged by the markets on how they’re dealing with supply-chain pressures and higher costs.

Some, including Walmart and Target, have managed to keep shelves well-stocked, but still have been punished by investors for not passing along all the new expenses to customers.