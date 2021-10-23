‘Mind-blowing’ $200m reward for financial price-fixing whistleblower

US and British authorities fined Deutsche Bank $2.5bn in 2015 over the rate-rigging scandal. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

A US regulator has handed a record reward of almost $200m (€172m) to a whistleblower who provided key information about global benchmark manipulation, with sources familiar with the matter identifying the recipient as a former Deutsche Bank employee.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced the award on Thursday, without disclosing details about the whistleblower or the case. It said the award was for "nearly $200m".

Law firm Kirby McInerney LLP said one of its clients received the record bounty after providing extensive information and documents in 2012 that "catalyzed" investigations by the CFTC and a foreign regulator into benchmark manipulation, a type of price fixing on financial markets done by manipulating benchmark or industry standard assets.

A Kirby McInerny attorney declined to identify the whistleblower or the case.

Two sources told Reuters the whistleblower had previously worked for Deutsche Bank. Spokespeople for the German bank and for the CFTC declined to comment.

In the past decade, authorities globally have slapped multibillion-dollar fines on banks and pursued criminal charges against banks and traders for banding together to rig global benchmarks, most notoriously the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). US and British authorities fined Deutsche Bank $2.5bn in 2015 over the rate-rigging scandal.

David Kovel, the whistleblower attorney from Kirby McInerney, said: "The whistleblower award amount may seem shocking but it's because the ability to manipulate and make huge profits is shocking. It follows from the misconduct."

The unprecedented scale of the award wreaked havoc at the CFTC, threatening to bankrupt its whistleblower program and forcing US lawmakers to authorise emergency funding in July. The Wall Street Journal first reported the issues in May, and at the time identified Kovel as the attorney for the ex-Deutsche Bank tipster.

The largest whistleblower award given by the CFTC's larger and better-funded counterpart that oversees securities markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission, totalled over $114m, by comparison.

The amount, the largest for any government whistleblower program, was "mind-blowing", Erika Kelton, a whistleblower attorney with Phillips & Cohen, said in a statement.