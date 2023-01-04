| 11.1°C Dublin

Mild winter weather helps avert gas crisis amid fuel stockpiling

The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the US arrived in Germany yesterday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, where its shipment will be converted back into gas at the Hoegh Esperanza floating terminal (pictured). Photo: Michael Sohn/Pool via Reuters Expand

Stephen Stapczynski

A warmer than expected start to winter across large parts of the northern hemisphere is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills.

Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while the US expects better weather through mid-January. It’ll be more comfortable too across much of China – the world’s biggest gas importer – over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a spike around mid-January.

