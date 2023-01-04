Mild winter weather helps avert gas crisis amid fuel stockpiling

The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the US arrived in Germany yesterday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, where its shipment will be converted back into gas at the Hoegh Esperanza floating terminal (pictured). Photo: Michael Sohn/Pool via Reuters

A warmer than expected start to winter across large parts of the northern hemisphere is rapidly easing fears of a natural gas crisis that had been predicted to trigger outages and add to pressure on power bills.

Forecasts point to temperatures above seasonal norms for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while the US expects better weather through mid-January. It’ll be more comfortable too across much of China – the world’s biggest gas importer – over the next 10 days, and Tokyo may see a spike around mid-January.

Gas futures are plummeting on reduced fuel consumption and the weaker outlook. European gas fell yesterday, a day after briefly touching the lowest level since the war in Ukraine started. In the US, benchmark prices dropped as much as 11pc to dip below $4 (€3.80) per million British thermal units for the first time since February. Read More “The risk of extreme market tightness that people were worried about before the winter started seems low now,” said Abhishek Rohatgi, a Singapore-based analyst at researcher BloombergNEF. Europe has rebuilt inventories, while milder weather across North Asia means there’ll be less competition for liquefied natural gas cargoes, he said. Governments and utilities had been bracing for gas shortages after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, disrupting energy deliveries and lifting global demand for LNG. Prices for gas and coal hit a record as importers rushed to stockpile fuel for winter, when consumption peaks. Those efforts to build inventories mean the biggest consumers are now sitting on comfortable supplies. In fact, Germany was able to add more gas into storage at the end of December as a mix of warmer weather and lower activity during the holiday season trimmed fuel use. Gas stocks there are now above 90pc full, after slipping to a season low of 87pc before Christmas. Gas storage across Europe is 84pc full, far above the five-year seasonal norm of 70pc, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. Strong winds are also reducing stress. Germany is expected to produce near-record wind power on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg model.