Mild February will help extend Europe's gas storage buffer

Celia Bergin and Josefine Fokuhl

Weather across Europe is expected to be warmer than usual for most of February, helping reduce heating demand in the final months of winter and keeping gas inventories well stocked.

Long-range forecasts from Maxar Technologies Inc. and Atmospheric G2 point to mild conditions across the continent this month, with cold spells possible in the south east. The continent's underground storage facilities are currently about 73pc full - the highest for this time of the year since 2010 - thanks to mostly mild weather so far this winter.

