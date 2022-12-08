Mike Ashley's Frasers Group defies cost-of-living crisis

Frasers Group Plc held its profit forecast, as a string of acquisitions helped Mike Ashley's shopping empire weather the cost-of-living crisis which is weighing on most retailers' margins.

Frasers, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, is sticking to its goal of adjusted profit before tax at a record £450m ($549m) to £500m for this financial year. The group said it had "strong strategic and trading momentum" which would bolster its performance at a time when many consumers are pulling back on spending as costs surge.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Murray is upgrading stores and positioning Frasers to cater to both tighter budgets and bigger spenders with the Flannels brand selling luxury goods.

Frasers has been a rare winner in the soaring inflation crisis and is one of the only British retailers to see its share value increase this year. The business has snapped up struggling rivals including Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes and online businesses Missguided and Studio Retail Group. It has increased its stakes in suitmaker Hugo Boss AG and fast-fashion hub Asos Plc.

The British retailer said acquisitions had boosted its first-half revenue which rose by 12.7pc. When takeover deals are stripped out of the numbers revenue increased by a lower 3.9pc.

The shares rose 16pc this year.