MII’s David Field unveils Berkeley tie-up at heart of new strategy

David Field wants to plug Ireland’s top marketeers into the heart of Silicon Valley. A tie-up with the University of California at Berkeley is the eye catching centrepiece of the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) chief executive’s newly unveiled strategy for the professional body.

From a marketing background himself, including stints with Eason and Brown Thomas, Field is keen the MII preaches what he sees his membership practice, including tapping into up-to-the minute research and communications technology to help businesses harness marketing to drive superior performance.

The Berkeley tie-up is part of a wider strategy for the MII which sees it taking in skill and leadership development, a strong emphasis on networking and membership recruitment. A new brand being unveiled this week aims to drive home the message.

Field, who took up the CEO role last year after serving as chairman and as a long-time member of the Institute, says the new strategy is the culmination of over 12 months of industry engagement and collaboration with members.

The core of the plan is to emphasise the contribution that planning and marketing make as a value creators for businesses, rather than as costs to the bottom line, he says. The Berkeley partnership is aimed at senior marketing professionals and will involve a significant contribution of time and money. Dubbed the Global Marketing Leadership Programme it is the first of its kind anywhere.

“The aim is to connect the CMO with Silicon Valley experts and thought leaders, to really share the current best practice and discover the kind of methods and tools that are being used in the marketing and corporate strategy in Silicon Valley, and it really will give that kind of 360 degree perspective on the role of marketing and digital transformation,” he says.

It won’t be about loading executives with more data.

“Business leaders and marketeers are inundated with the data and there’s a danger you go down the rabbit hole to a degree when maybe what you really need to know is what the data is telling you at a high level,” he says.

In an industry undergoing rapid disruption he sees the Berkeley course as an opportunity to combine that high level of digital awareness with the branding skills senior professionals already have.

Pricing isn’t finalised but Field thinks the course costs will work out at between €10,500 and €12,500 per person. Non members will pay more; a perk to the MII’s 2,500 individual and corporate members. Access will also be selective, no more than 25 people a year will participate, with the first cohort due to start next January. Applications are open from June 3.

Designing a course around such senior professionals is rare, Field says.

Continuing professional development (CPD) has long been part of MII’s remit, including a partnership with the Technology University (TU) Dublin which runs a number of programmes developed for experienced marketing professionals which will continue, along with an emphasis on peer-to-peer networking.

While Field sees his mission to energise the sector’s professional body, he thinks the extraordinary circumstances of the past year have borne out the real value of marketing for brands, including at times when there were tight limits on what could be sold.

“At a time when information was really important Covid demonstrated to business leaders the impact and importance of marketing, the importance of purpose, but also the importance of communication to your consumer,” he says.

On a personal level he was impressed by the HSE’s communications over the past year, not just their clarity, but the use of surveys to understand where information gaps were developing in order to hone messages.

“I think what helps them was they were constantly on the pulse in relation to understanding what was in the minds of the consumer. They were doing lots and lots of ongoing research, and that’s helped shape their analysis, helped them shape their narrative and shape communications.