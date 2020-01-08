Mid-price French wine exports lose fizz after Washington tariffs hit

Exports of mid-range French wines have dropped due to tariffs imposed by the United States in October over disputed aircraft subsidies, a French minister said yesterday.

French wine was among European Union products, including Scotch whisky and Italian cheese, targeted with a 25pc duty, after the World Trade Organisation gave Washington the green light to impose tariffs in a long-running case over subsidies to European plane maker Airbus.

"We can see an impact, notably for mid-range wines which are the most affected," Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, France's junior foreign affairs minister, said regarding the US tariffs.

"The French wine and spirits sectors have been worried since the autumn," he told Reuters in an interview.

