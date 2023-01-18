| 0.4°C Dublin

Microsoft to cut engineering jobs this week as layoffs go deeper

Dina Bass

Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.

Microsoft employs more than 221,000 people worldwide, including 3,500 in Ireland. 

