Microsoft shares slide on large profit warning from the software giant

Microsoft has issued revised forecasts for earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter that were lower than previous projections causing its stock to fall sharply.

The software giant said it now expects earnings per share of $2.24 (€2.09) to $2.32, down from earlier estimates for $2.28 to $2.35 a share.

Revenue is seen coming in at $51.94bn to $52.74bn, lower than previous projections for as much as $53.20bn.

Microsoft issued the new guidance in a securities filing yesterday morning which it aimed “to help investors understand the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 since the forward-looking guidance provided on April 26”.

The company sees a $460m impact on fourth-quarter revenue from currency fluctuations.

The speed of US interest rate increases relative to other developed economies and the war in Ukraine have fed a surge in demand for the dollar, which has surged more than 6pc since the start of the year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a recent press briefing that the administration is committed to a market-determined exchange rate.

Microsoft shares declined about 3pc in early trading in New York and dragged the wider market lower after falls on Wednesday.

In its most recent earnings report, issued in April, Microsoft reported quarterly sales and earnings that topped analysts’ projections, fuelled by robust growth in cloud-services demand.

Its shares have been hit amid a general market selloff that has hit the technology sector particularly hard.

Rising interest rates in general diminish the attractiveness of so-called 'growth stocks’ such as Facebook – now rebranded Meta.