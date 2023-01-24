Microsoft is to pump billions of dollars into ChatGPT developer OpenAI

Microsoft says it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

The tech giant described its new agreement on Monday as the third stage of a growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI that began with a $1bn (€920m) investment in 2019. It didn’t disclose the dollar amount for its latest investment.

The partnership positions Microsoft to sharpen its competition with Google in commercialis ing new AI breakthroughs that could transform numerous professions, as well as the internet search business.

OpenAI’s free writing tool ChatGPT launched on November 30 and has brought public attention to the possibilities of new advances in AI.

It is part of a new generation of machine-learning systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and produce novel images and video based on what they’ve learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings and other media.

Microsoft’s partnership enables it to capitalise on OpenAI’s technology. Microsoft’s supercomputers are helping to power the startup’s energy-hungry AI systems, while the Washington-based tech giant will be able to further integrate OpenAI technology into Microsoft products.

In this next phase of the partnership, said a statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, customers who use Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform will have access to new AI tools to build and run their applications.

OpenAI started out as a non-profit artificial intelligence research company when it launched in December 2015. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk as its co-chair and among its early investors, the organisation’s stated aims were to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.”

That changed in 2018 when it incorporated a for-profit business Open AI LP, and shifted nearly all its staff into the business, not long after releasing its first generation of the GPT model for generating human-like paragraphs of readable text. Mr Musk also left its board in 2018.

OpenAI’s other products include the image-generator DALL-E, first released in 2021, the computer programming assistant Codex and the speech recognition tool Whisper.

Microsoft said its strengthened partnership can help “to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world”.

Microsoft recently announced it would lay off 5pc of its global workforce amid a wider tech retrenchment.