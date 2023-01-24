| 7.2°C Dublin

Microsoft is to pump billions of dollars into ChatGPT developer OpenAI

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Expand

Matt O’Brien

Microsoft says it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

The tech giant described its new agreement on Monday as the third stage of a growing partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI that began with a $1bn (€920m) investment in 2019. It didn’t disclose the dollar amount for its latest investment.

