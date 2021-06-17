Metals prices fall after Chinese move to rein in raw material inflation 

The run-up in commodities prices has fanned concerns in Beijing that factories will eventually need to pass higher costs on to consumers, hurting China's domestic economy

China's government has stepped up its campaign to rein in commodity prices and speculators, in a bid to ease the threat to its pandemic rebound from soaring costs of raw materials.

Chinese state-owned enterprises have been ordered to control risks and limit their exposure to overseas commodities markets by China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies have been asked to report their futures positions for Sasac to review, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

In a second development, Beijing’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration yesterday said it will soon release state stockpiles of metals including copper, aluminum and zinc . The metals will be sold in batches to fabricators and manufacturers, it said, without giving the volumes to be released.

Most metals prices in Shanghai fell, as did the Singapore Exchange's iron ore contract.

Shares in metals companies in China and Hong Kong declined, while Australia's metals and mining sub-index posted its biggest loss in almost a month.

Mining and steel stocks also fell in Europe, with Rio Tinto, BHP and ArcelorMittal losing at least 0.7pc. Base metals prices were mixed on the London Metal Exchange.

Stocks of North American metal companies (including Freeport-McMoRan, Alcoa and Nucor) also slumped, while a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of global copper producer fell to the lowest in nine weeks.

"We haven't seen China release state reserves for years," said Jia Zheng, a commodity trader with Shanghai Dongwu Jiuying Investment Management. "This will boost short-term supply, sending a bearish signal to the market."

The scrutiny on overseas commodities positions, meanwhile, is aimed at "curbing excessive speculation, as prices are overheated and could bring risks to state-owned enterprises," said Jia.

The run-up in commodities prices has fanned concerns in China that factories will eventually need to pass higher costs on to consumers, hurting the domestic economy. The role of speculators has drawn particular scrutiny from authorities.

While China has accelerated its efforts to curb inflationary pressures, the moves have had mixed results. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stepped up the rhetoric on May 12, urging the country to deal with soaring prices.

Iron ore slumped in the latter part of May following his comments – though it has since rebounded, and base metals prices remain much higher than last year, despite the recent retreat.

Goldman Sachs last month said the country's efforts are likely to be in vain, as China is no longer the buyer dictating the pricing, with the price dip a clear buying opportunity.

China doesn't publish information about the volumes it holds in its state reserves – but the government quietly sets aside commodities as a way of insulating itself from future price spikes. The material can then be released in emergencies (such as previous instances of selling pork to cool inflation concerns due to a shortage of the staple meat).

This would be the first publicly announced release of copper from China's state stockpiles since 2005, when Beijing sought to damp local prices after wrong-way bets by a government trader. Reserves of aluminum and zinc were also sold in 2010.

The lack of detail on volumes set to be released this time means it's uncertain how effective the move will be in taming prices.