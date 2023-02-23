| 1.6°C Dublin

Meta preparing for fresh round of job cuts, reports say

Eva Mathews and Katie Paul

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is planning a fresh round of job cuts in a reorganization and downsizing effort that could affect thousands of workers, the Washington Post reported.

Last year, the social media company let go 13pc of its workforce - more than 11,000 employees - as it grappled with soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

