Merrion Vaults strikes gold as it prepares to invest in international growth plan

Shavo, Merrion Vaults' parent company, plans to expand the number of safety deposit boxes it rents to customers from 8,000 to 30,000 over the next five years.

The group made a profit of €245,000 in the year ended June 2018, and employs 50 people.

Merrion Vaults was established in 2013 by Séamus Fahy, who founded Voltaire Diamonds, and David Walsh, who started advertising agency Rebel Outdoor, which was previously known as City Box. The company opened its first vault in Ballsbridge, Dublin. It soon expanded into the UK, opening facilities in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Fahy said the business selected potential locations by gauging interest in safety deposit boxes online.

He said it had explored other locations in Ireland previously but felt other Irish cities would not hold enough demand.

According to Fahy, the Edinburgh facility, located in the city centre, will open in December, after the company spent the past three years identifying the right site. The New York vault, which is to be located in the city's famous 'diamond district' on 47th Street, will open in three months, with the Barcelona site to start operations in six months.

Fahy plans to invest up to €1m on each of the new facilities, employing around 45 people as part of the overall expansion.

According to Fahy, the Dublin vault, which has 4,000 boxes rented, will continue to act as the central hub. "With modern technology and security systems, it makes everything far easier to monitor," he said. "We will be monitoring everything from the Dublin control room, with a third party also checking over the footage 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Once the three vaults are open, Fahy said the business would take stock of other potential locations. He said it had already set up websites in those locations, and would be actively "gauging interest" from potential customers.

Fahy plans to offer gold buying and selling services through his other company, Merrion Gold, at all the new facilities. The company will also provide gold buying and selling services for the new vaults online via its Merrion Gold website.

The firm charges €199 a year for its smallest Dublin boxes, rising to €3,900 for the largest ones.

Sunday Indo Business