Merrion Vaults aims for US gold rush in €5m plan

Marrion Vaults founders Séamus Fahy and David Walsh Expand

Sean Pollock

Merrion Vaults, a safety deposit box company based in Dublin, is looking to raise up to €5m in investment capital as it seeks to expand in the US and Europe.

The firm, established in 2013 by Séamus Fahy and David Walsh, hopes to open new safety deposit box vaults across the US. Merrion Vaults plans to open the vaults in Chicago, San Francisco and New York once the investment has been secured.

Fahy said Merrion Vaults, which has vaults in Dublin, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool and Nottingham, had held early-stage "positive" talks with corporate finance houses regarding the investment.