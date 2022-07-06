MEPs to vote on what fuels can be labelled ‘green’

A European Union plan to label investments in natural gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly will be put to a final vote today when lawmakers decide whether to accept or reject proposals that have divided governments and investors.

The vote is the final hurdle in the EU’s long-delayed decision on whether to add the two energy sources to its “taxonomy”, a rulebook determining which investments can be marketed in Europe as sustainable.

Designed to guide private capital towards truly green projects, the rules aim to set a European standard for sustainable investment and stamp out greenwashing.

But the debate has grown into a broader political stand-off over which fuels Europe should invest in to fight climate change.

Opponents say natural gas, a fossil fuel that produces carbon dioxide when burned, should not be labelled green. Backers say gas is cleaner than other fuels like coal and Europe must use it while transitioning to renewable energy sources.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s top gas supplier, has sharpened that debate.

Supporters say the proposal would aid infrastructure to import more non-Russian gas. Critics point out the rules cover power plants, but not the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals that would facilitate extra imports.

A debate ahead of today’s vote laid bare those divisions.

Socialist lawmaker Simona Bonafe, an opponent of the proposal, said it would mislead citizens and investors by labelling gas as climate-friendly.

European People’s Party lawmaker Christian Ehler, a supporter, said the rules reflected Europe’s pathway towards renewable energy.

Officials expect a tight vote among the parliament’s 705 lawmakers.