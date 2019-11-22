MEPs seek Maltese dirty-money risk probe

Members of the European parliament urged Maltese and EU authorities to investigate Malta's top lender yesterday after the European Central Bank (ECB) found its risk monitoring had "severe shortcomings" that could have allowed money laundering or other criminal activities.

Members of the European parliament urged Maltese and EU authorities to investigate Malta's top lender yesterday after the European Central Bank (ECB) found its risk monitoring had "severe shortcomings" that could have allowed money laundering or other criminal activities.

Reuters reported on Wednesday about a confidential ECB review of Bank of Valletta (BoV) in which the Frankfurt-based regulator said BoV had failed for years to detect or address risks involving thousands of payments.

The ECB called for remedial action by the end of this year to deal with the problem.

"Maltese authorities would be well advised to investigate thoroughly what went wrong and if criminal offences have been committed in the process," said Markus Ferber, a German centre-right MEP.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In