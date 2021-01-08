| -2.4°C Dublin

MEPs hit out at EU/China trade agreement after Hong Kong arrests

Deal may not be ratified after concerns over human rights abuses

Concerns: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Lester Shum was arrested as a security law crackdown intensified on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Concerns: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Lester Shum was arrested as a security law crackdown intensified on Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Sarah Collins

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews has joined other MEPs to question whether the European Parliament should sign off on a trade deal with China’s government amid human rights concerns.

The EU Commission says the deal, agreed in principle in December, will open up China’s economy in protected sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare and telecoms.

However, a cross-section of MEPs in Brussels have questioning the wisdom of the EU signing the investment deal, which has to be ratified by the European parliament.

