MEPs freeze trade deal with China over sanctions row

Beijing ‘shot themselves in the foot’, says German MEP

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Sarah Collins

MEMBERS of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voted to suspend  a trade deal with China because of an ongoing sanctions war.

In a resolution adopted yesterday by 599 votes to 30, they condemn Chinese counter-sanctions on EU institutions and politicians as “baseless and arbitrary” and say talks on ratifying a draft investment accord are “justifiably frozen”.

