MEPs freeze trade deal with China over sanctions row

MEMBERS of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voted to suspend a trade deal with China because of an ongoing sanctions war.

In a resolution adopted yesterday by 599 votes to 30, they condemn Chinese counter-sanctions on EU institutions and politicians as “baseless and arbitrary” and say talks on ratifying a draft investment accord are “justifiably frozen”.

German MEP Reinhard Bütikofer, who was hit by the Chinese counter-sanctions, said the deal is “definitely in the freezer”.

“China miscalculated and shot themselves in the foot,” he said on Twitter. “They should learn from their mistakes and rethink.”

The deal was on ice unofficially long before yesterday’s resolution because of China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority, Hong Kong democracy activists, Taiwan and Tibet.

It was agreed in principle last December, and aims to open up China’s financial services, public procurement, computing, health and energy markets to EU investors.

It was seen by many in Parliament as a rush job and badly timed, given the new US administration had yet to take office when it was agreed last December.

Then at the end of March, China slapped travel and business bans on five MEPs, three national MPs and several EU committees and think tanks, infuriating the Parliament.

The move was in retaliation against EU sanctions on officials from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, who the bloc says are running detention centres there.

China denies any human rights violations, and says that camps it has set up in Xinjiang province are not being used for forced labour.

The MEPs’ vote follows comments by EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis last week that the bloc had “suspended political outreach” on the deal.

On Thursday, MEPs said they will not consider any talks on ratifying the EU-China agreement while the sanctions remain in place.

They also ask the Commission to use the deal as “a leverage instrument” to improve human rights in China.

The resolution comes a month ahead of US President Joe Biden’s first official visit to Brussels.

The former Trump administration in the US and the current State Department have criticised China and it’s president Xi Jinping, saying that the treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang amounts to genocide.

The MEPs’ resolution yesterday says that China’s actions in Xinjiang “amount to crimes against humanity” and asks the EU use its economic weight to persuade Beijing to close internment camps there.

Raphael Glucksmann, a French MEP who is also on China’s sanctions list, hailed the move as a success.

“All [EU] member states supported this accord just a few weeks ago: how far we have come! Mobilising pays off!”

Meanwhile, EU trade ministers met yesterday with US trade representative Katherine Tai, where they pledged to resolve an ongoing aircraft subsidies dispute.