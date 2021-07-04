Medtech firms flag concerns about Chinese bulk-buying

The medtech industry has warned the government that China’s new procurement rules for medical devices will disadvantage companies based in Ireland.

Ibec’s Irish Medtech Association and representatives of US device makers Medtronic, Stryker and Abbott met virtually with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to flag concerns over China’s bulk buying of devices.

The group warned that the tendering process for coronary stents had driven down prices by 90pc and favours indigenous companies over EU and US firms.

It fears that this price drop could be replicated with other devices, which would ultimately impact on the funds that companies could invest back into R&D.

In a presentation during the February meeting, the group said this could have “serious consequences for Ireland given the size and scale of the medtech industry here”.

Medtronic, Abbott and several other major medical device manufacturers have significant operations in Ireland. There are 450 medtech companies in the country with 45,000 employees.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Medtech Association said that it is concerned that other countries will follow China in how they carry out tenders.

“There is also a potential impact on global competitiveness beyond China, should other countries follow a similar approach,” the spokeswoman said.

“The medtech industry seeks consideration of value (including the value of research and development etc.) as part of the tendering process to foster leading patient outcomes worldwide.”

A spokesman for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said Varadkar raised the issue with the European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

“The Government wants to make sure that Irish-based companies get a fair price for their innovative products in all markets,” the department said.

“Further, the Irish Embassy in Beijing continues to be engaged on the issue. We also continue to pursue the question in the context of any revised GPA (WTO Government Procurement Agreement) market access offer that China may submit as part of its accession proposition.”

In a statement, a spokeman for the Chinese embassy in Dublin said that the country’s bulk-buying programme is “a highly open and transparent process with no discrimination” towards western companies.

“The Chinese Government has always taken a people-centred approach. The programme is designed to reduce costs of public health, so as to boost medical accessibility and affordability for Chinese patients,” he said.

“It should also be noticed that corporate profitability is also duly considered under the bulk-buying program.”