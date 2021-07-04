| 14.4°C Dublin

Medtech firms flag concerns about Chinese bulk-buying

China says the programme is designed to reduce costs of public health

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar met recently with industry representatives over Chinese procurement Expand

Jonathan Keane

The medtech industry has warned the government that China’s new procurement rules for medical devices will disadvantage companies based in Ireland.

Ibec’s Irish Medtech Association and representatives of US device makers Medtronic, Stryker and Abbott met virtually with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to flag concerns over China’s bulk buying of devices.

The group warned that the tendering process for coronary stents had driven down prices by 90pc and favours indigenous companies over EU and US firms.

