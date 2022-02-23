Mediahuis Ventures leads €3.4m investment round in edtech company Tomorrow's Education

Mediahuis Ventures is leading a €3.4m investment in remote learning platform Tomorrow's Education.

Mediahuis Ventures is the venture capital arm of media group Mediahuis, which owns a number of titles across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg, including the Irish Independent.

Tomorrow’s Education, which was founded in 2020, has developed a mobile-first application that facilitates an effective, globally-accessible, and flexible learning experience based on practical real-world challenges designed with industry leaders coming from companies such as Tier Mobility and Wandelbots.

It also enables data-driven instant feedback to maximise a student’s study progress.

Other investors in the funding round include UK education fund Emerge Education and angel investors like Verena Pausder, Celine Flores Willers, and Kai Roemmelt.

Tomorrow's Education said the funding will be used “to fuel the development of future innovators and leaders — enabling people from anywhere in the world to make a sustainable impact while learning the most in-demand skills needed in the 21-st century.”

Tomorrow’s Education, which was jointly founded by serial entrepreneur Christian Rebernik and Academic Dr Thomas Funke, has partnered with the Vienna-based WU Executive Academy since 2021, whose Executive MBA program is ranked 34 among business schools globally.

They jointly offer a Professional Master Degree program in Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, and Technology which is double-accredited in Europe and the United States.

Tomorrow’s Education is currently under the process of receiving its own accreditation and plans to offer three Bachelor’s Degree programs: B.A. in Responsible Entrepreneurship, B.A.in Sustainable Product Management and a B.Sc in Artificial Intelligence & Sustainable Technologies.

Cédric Cops, investment lead Mediahuis Ventures: “The EdTech market not only offers attractive prospects and opportunities for growth, it also fits in with Mediahuis’ mission which is to provide independent news and information, thereby making a positive contribution to people and society.”

“For this reason, we support high-growth, cutting-edge start-ups that are leveraging emerging technologies to re-imagine the way people learn and work. ToU [Tomorrow's Education] is a very promising player, engaging students in a new kind of metaverse learning experience.”

Since its foundation in 2013, Mediahuis has become a leading media group in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg through a series of acquisitions.

In 2019, the group bought Independent News and Media for €146m in its first large-scale move outside its traditional home markets.