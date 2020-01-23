Measuring sustainable development is the vital step in meeting UN investment goals

It's safe to say that in 2015 relatively few people, even in the investing world, were aware that the SDGs had been agreed and published by the UN, and even fewer - if any - would have imagined that in just a few short years the SDGs would have such a significant and fast-growing impact on investors, investment managers and the companies in which they invest.

But just a few years on, every investment manager and many companies are at least aware of the SDGs, and a lot of those investment managers are working hard to analyse how their portfolios may be helping to achieve those goals.

The reason for the explosion of interest in the SDGs is that they were agreed at just about the same time that investors and investment managers began to increase their focus on the impact that their investments were having on the planet and on society.

The SDGs, with their list of 17 goals - covering a variety of topics such as clean water, zero hunger, quality education, affordable and clean energy - suddenly emerged as an eminently suitable framework for assessing the impact investors are having when they commit their capital to companies.

Our Natural Resource equity portfolios invest in 'solutions providers' - companies whose products and services seek to address the global shortages of clean and safe food, water and energy - and it is therefore clear that our Natural Resource strategies are 'Impact' investing strategies. However, those impacts are often very hard to measure.

It is, for example, clear that a company that is improving food safety is generating a beneficial social impact - preventing death and illness - but how material is that impact relative to the size of an investment in that firm, and/or to the size of the total investment portfolio?

And how would we add the impact of an improvement to food quality to the impact of switching to renewable energy - a clear case of 'adding apples to oranges'?

Until a couple of years ago we therefore had to rely on anecdotal evidence of impact, highlighting specific achievements of the companies we invest in - how many extra households were connected to the water supply in a developing economy, for example.

These achievements were very welcome to our investors, but they were little more than examples or sound bites, and we wanted a more comprehensive and quantitative solution.

Our solution was to carry out a detailed analysis of the revenues earned by each company in our portfolios and decide whether each segment - each type of business activity - within that revenue has a positive, neutral or negative impact in achieving the SDGs.

On a weighted basis, we then calculate the percentage of a portfolio's revenue - i.e. sales - which is positively or negatively contributing to the achievement of those goals.

That body of work has made us one of a very small number of managers - and, we believe, the only one in Ireland - to measure the Impact of our Natural Resource equity portfolios in such a tangible way.

As a result, we can tell an investor in these portfolios the exact percentage of their investments that are contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.

Taking our Water portfolio as an example, we can show that a net 72pc of the portfolio's revenues contribute directly to the achievement of the SDGs, with 8 of the 17 SDGs directly benefiting from the portfolio's investments.

Why does this matter?

Firstly, investors are more and more interested in the impact that their investments are having on the planet and on society. Our methodology allows them to know what good, or what harm, their investments are doing. They don't have to guess, or hope - they know.

Secondly, the SDGs can only be achieved by mobilising huge financial resources from the private sector - governments alone cannot finance the scale of investments that we need to make in clean energy, pollution control, water infrastructure, smart electricity grids, electric vehicle infrastructure, and so forth.

But if we can show investors a concrete and clear measurement of the impact that their investments are having, we believe that this makes it much easier to persuade investors to 'put their money where their mouth is', and invest in the companies that are working to tackle the global challenges identified in the SDGs.

As investors it really is important that we understand the impact we are having, and that we act accordingly. As Yoko Ono reminded us, each one of us has the power to change the world!

Eoin Fahy is Head of Responsible Investing, KBI Global Investors

Indo Business