McKillen's Maybourne to open Beverly Hills hotel

Developer Paddy McKillen Snr. Photo: PA Expand

Developer Paddy McKillen Snr. Photo: PA

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

The Maybourne Hotel Group, run by developer Paddy McKillen Snr, is opening a hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, its first outside London.

The hotel, formerly the Montage Beverly Hills, was acquired by Maybourne Hotel Group - which also operates London hotels Claridge's, The Connaught and The Berkeley - late last year. The Montage had 201 rooms but it is not known if this will remain the case after renovations.

Paula Fitzherbert, group director of communications for the Maybourne Hotel Group, announced the new hotel, called The Maybourne Beverly Hills, on Instagram.