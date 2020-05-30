McKillen's Maybourne to open Beverly Hills hotel

The Maybourne Hotel Group, run by developer Paddy McKillen Snr, is opening a hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, its first outside London.

The hotel, formerly the Montage Beverly Hills, was acquired by Maybourne Hotel Group - which also operates London hotels Claridge's, The Connaught and The Berkeley - late last year. The Montage had 201 rooms but it is not known if this will remain the case after renovations.

Paula Fitzherbert, group director of communications for the Maybourne Hotel Group, announced the new hotel, called The Maybourne Beverly Hills, on Instagram.

"While we have been in London lockdown mode we have also managed to have one foot firmly in Beverly Hills, and today announce our first hotel outside London with [The Maybourne Beverly Hills] joining our little hotel family," she wrote. "While the doors are still firmly closed, we have already started California dreaming." McKillen said after the acquisition that he was excited. "We plan to bring some of the inspiration and creative energy to Montage Beverly Hills that has made our London hotels so successful and much loved, but we never forget that the most important element of all our hotels is our staff and our guests," he said.