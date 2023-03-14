| 6.2°C Dublin

McGrath sets up task force to monitor banks and tech after SVB collapse

Finance Minister Michael McGrath (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Jon Ihle

The Minister for Finance has put together a task force to monitor the impact on the Irish financial system of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

The group, which is made up officials from the Department of Finance, the NTMA and the Central Bank, was set up after a meeting of the Financial Stability Group on Monday to discuss the evolving situation.

