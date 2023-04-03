McDonald's to temporarily close offices ahead of layoffs – report

A report has said that the McDonald’s will close its US offices for a number of days as the fast food giant prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status.

McDonald's has more than 150,000 employees in corporate roles. About 70pc of those employees are based outside the United States.

McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment. The report said McDonald’s would inform its employees this week about staffing decisions that are part of a wide restructuring of the company announced earlier.

Though the U.S. labour market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting, mainly in the technology sector, where many companies over-hired after a pandemic boom. IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Facebook parent Meta and Twitter are among the companies that have announced layoffs in recent months.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have forecast the unemployment rate may rise to 4.6pc by the end of this year, a sizable increase historically associated with recessions.The company reported its global sales rose nearly 11pc in 2022, while sales in the U.S. climbed almost 6pc. Total restaurant margins rose 5pc. In its latest annual report, it cited difficulties in adequately staffing some of its outlets.

In January, McDonald's said its “Accelerating the Arches” program would focus on “deliveries, Drive Thru, digital and development.”

“We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better," CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a letter to employees. He said the company was divided into silos and that the approach was “outdated and self-limiting."

As the company reshapes its strategy, he said, “we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organisation and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead.”