| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

McDonald's to temporarily close offices ahead of layoffs – report

McDonald's Expand

Close

McDonald's

McDonald's

McDonald's

The Associated Press

A report has said that the McDonald’s will close its US offices for a number of days as the fast food giant prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status.

Most Watched

Privacy