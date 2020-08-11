McDonald's sues ex-CEO to recover severance pay millions

Fast food giant McDonald's has filed a legal suit against its ousted leader Steve Easterbrook, alleging his termination last year over a relationship with an employee shouldn't have included severance pay because he "concealed evidence and lied about his wrongdoing".

Mr Easterbrook - who was fired as chief executive officer in November "without cause" - had originally admitted to having a consensual relationship with an employee. But information the company received from an anonymous tip in July led the company to further investigate. It concluded he had been involved in sexual relationships with three additional company employees before his exit, according to a company filing yesterday.

The evidence also shows Mr Easterbrook approved a special discretionary grant of restricted stock units worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to one of the employees after their first sexual encounter - and just days before their second, the company said.

As a result, the fast-food chain filed a complaint in the Delaware Chancery Court to recover any compensation and severance benefits that he received when he left his post. The company has also taken steps to prevent Mr Easterbrook from exercising any stock options or selling any shares.

Chris Kempczinski, who took over as CEO when Mr Easterbrook was pushed out, alerted company employees about the action yesterday.

"We recently became aware, through an employee report, of new information regarding the conduct of our former CEO, Steve Easterbrook," he wrote in the internal memo. "While the board made the right decision to swiftly remove him from the company last November, this new information makes it clear that he lied and destroyed evidence regarding inappropriate personal behaviour and should not have retained the contractual compensation he did upon his exit."

Mr Easterbrook got $675,000 (€573,000) in severance and health insurance benefits and stock awards that were valued at more than $37m.

McDonald's shares were little changed in premarket trading yesterday in New York. The chain fell 3.5pc this year through Friday, roughly in line with the S&P 500 Index.

According to the complaint, the evidence against Mr Easterbrook includes dozens of naked or explicit photographs and videos of various women, including some employees, that Mr Easterbrook had sent as attachments to his personal email account from his work account. Time stamps on the photos of employees show they were all taken in late 2018 or early 2019, when he was CEO.

"The photographs are indisputable evidence that Mr Easterbrook repeatedly violated the company's prohibition of any kind of intimate relationship between employees in a direct or indirect reporting relationship," McDonald's said in the filing. "They are indisputable evidence that Mr Easterbrook lied during the investigation into his behaviour in October 2019."

The company said it wasn't aware of the photographs before July 2020 - despite the earlier investigation - because Mr Easterbrook appeared to have deleted the emails and photos from his company phone before it was searched by independent counsel in late October 2019, according to the complaint.

However, the deletion of the emails from his phone didn't also delete them from his email account stored on the company's servers.

Bloomberg