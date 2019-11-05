McDonald's shares fall after CEO fired for consensual relationship

The burger chain's board voted on Friday to remove Mr Easterbrook, 52, after investigating the relationship, which violated company policy, according to a statement on Sunday.

McDonald's policy does not allow the CEO to have a romantic relationship with anyone in the company.

"This was a mistake," Mr Easterbrook said of his actions in an email to employees.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on."

McDonald's shares fell yesterday to their lowest point since April. The stock had almost doubled since Mr Easterbrook took over in March 2015, more than twice the gain in the S&P 500 index.

"You can make a very strong argument that Easterbrook was the best CEO in the restaurant industry," said Michael Halen, who covers the sector for Bloomberg Intelligence.

On departure, he is eligible for 26 weeks of severance pay - equal to about $675,000 (€606,000) based on his annual salary of $1.35m - and 18 months of health benefits, according to filings yesterday.

He has also signed non-disclosure and non-compete agreements, and will keep some options and equity awards.

Bloomberg

