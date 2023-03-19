| 8.8°C Dublin

McDonald’s faces franchisees who claim chain is on a ‘destructive path’

The iconic Big Mac – franchisees are unhappy with new rules and say inflation has taken a big bite out of profits. Photo: Getty Expand

Leslie Patton

McDonald’s is facing rising unrest among certain US franchisees – a potential stumbling block as the burger chain plots aggressive expansion.

Squeezed by higher costs and grumbling at new operating rules, franchisees invited to a meeting this month with the company’s board will press their case in person. The session will give US operators “an opportunity to share with the board of directors why we believe we are on a destructive path”, one group of owners said in an emailed newsletter to about 1,000 members.

