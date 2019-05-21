Mazars wins Goldman Sachs audits
GOLDMAN Sachs International has appointed Mazars to audit its London-based European operations in a major coup for the accounting firm. PwC will remain Goldman Sach's group auditor.
The move comes as the UK pushes to weaken the grip of PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG, the so-called Big Four firms that dominate audits of top companies in Britain.
Mazars said it would be conducting Goldman Sachs International's European audit, which is focused on activities in Britain and Germany. Mazars is the UK's eighth-largest auditor by fees.
Reuters
Irish Independent