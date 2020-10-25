Mattel shares spike as pandemic boosts demand for toys

Mattel rose as much as 13pc on Friday after third-quarter results shattered expectations, lifted by consumers snapping up Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels toys during the pandemic.

The company's doll sales surged 22pc compared with a year earlier, as families looked for cheap ways to entertain lockdown-bored children.

Revenue rose 10pc to $1.63bn (€1.37bn) in the period, Mattel said, topping analysts' predictions of $1.46bn. Adjusted profit was 95 cents a share, beating estimates of 39 cents, as the company continued to work on cutting costs.

Mattel said it expected a stronger-than-normal holiday buying season.

Bloomberg

Sunday Indo Business