Material gains: Tokyo's tweed set help promote Irish fabric and design

Tokyo took on some of the colour and fabric of Tullamore on Sunday, as Irish and Japanese participants took to their bicycles decked out in Irish cloth for an event called the Tweed Run, held to promote environmental awareness and sustainable fashion.

Irish brands represented included Magee 1866, Molloy & Sons, Hanna Hats of Donegal and knitwear by Fisherman Out of Ireland.

The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland's Brian McGee said Japan is a trend setter in Asia, and is itself the fourth-largest apparel market in the world, after China, USA and Germany at 9 trillion yen (€74bn)."

Donegal Tweed, Irish linen and Aran have been sold in Japan for 50 years but during the Celtic Tiger years these sales fell away. The Tweed Run aims to revive interest in Irish fabric and design.

"This trade mission is the beginning of a major push to attract significant growth for Showcase Ireland from Japan, trading on our traditional fabrics and modern contemporary designers," said Mr McGee.

