Markets tumble after fire at Ukraine nuclear plant

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022.( Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS_

Markets tumbled on Friday after a fire broke out at a nuclear plant in Ukraine, following Russian shelling.

London’s FTSE 100 index is now on track for its worst weekly performance in more than a year, Reuters said, as Russia’s war on Ukraine rattled investors.

The FTSE fell more than 1pc after reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.

The commodity-heavy index saw smaller losses than its European peers as precious metal prices rose slightly, cushioning the fall.

The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended the trading of stock listings of several Russian-based companies, including Sistema and Magnit.

Meanwhile, US stocks fell Friday and US futures trimmed earlier losses after Ukraine said the Zaporizhzhia fire was put out.

Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the site had been shelled overnight.

The Ukrainian regulatory authority told the IAEA that the fire had not affected essential equipment and that plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions. There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant, it said.

The US S&P 500 index saw contracts fall after they slid as much as 1.7pc following news of the fire.

Reuters reported the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell -1.4pc on Friday morning after Asian stocks sank to a 16-month low.

Germany's DAX fell to -2.2pc to hit fresh one-year lows, with automakers tumbling over -3.6pc. France's CAC 40 dropped -2.2pc.

Oil and gas, metal and grain prices have shot upwards as sanctions on Russia continue to bite, more than a week after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wheat prices are at their highest since 2008 as exports from Russia and Ukraine, the world’s largest wheat exporter, are cut off. Prices were set for a rise of up to 40pc, Bloomberg said.

European equities and financial stocks saw their largest outflows ever in the week up to March 2, while investors fled to cash, Bank of America Corp. wrote, citing EPFR Global data.

"The headlines about the Russian shelling of that nuclear plant are clearly driving a flight to quality trade," said Chamath de Silva, senior portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney.

The Russian stock market was closed for a fifth day on Friday, a new record. The ruble fell to record lows this week after credit ratings agencies downgraded Russian government bonds to junk status.