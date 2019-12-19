Markets take breather after sterling gains

European shares initially recovered on Wednesday as gains for Swedish truck maker Volvo and defensive sectors offset worries about a hard Brexit that continued to pressure UK mid-cap shares.

However, gains were short-lived and the pan-European STOXX 600 was trading little changed as it held on to gains near Monday's record high, encouraged by the Conservative victory in UK elections and a preliminary US-China trade deal.

Encouraging corporate updates from several large companies helped to drive markets higher.

Shares in Volvo AB gained 3.1pc after Japan's Isuzu Motors agreed to buy Volvo's UD Trucks business and tie up with Volvo to cut costs and develop electric and self-driving technologies.

British education company Pearson rose 2.17pc after agreeing to sell its remaining 25pc stake in publisher Penguin Random House to German partner Bertelsmann, generating net proceeds of about $675m (€607m)

Germany's DAX was among those that initially recovered from some losses after the Ifo Institute reported German business morale rose more than expected in December, a sign that a manufacturing crisis in Europe's largest economy may be bottoming out. It later moved slightly into negative territory.

Domestically-focused UK stocks fell amid worries about British PM Boris Johnson taking a hard line on Brexit. London's exporter-heavy Ftse 100 rose as the pound erased all its gains from the Tory victory.

"Clearly, Brexit is a big worry and some of the euphoria over the US-China trade deal is wearing off, too," said IG Markets analyst Chris Beauchamp. "It's not surprising to see the stocks struggling a bit to get the momentum."

Defensive sectors such as healthcare, food and beverage and utilities were the best performers on the main STOXX 600 index.

Among other stocks, Peugeot maker PSA rose 1pc after agreed on a binding merger in a $50bn deal with Fiat Chrysler.

US stocks pared early gains as investors digested a flurry of corporate news as the impeachment vote on President Donald Trump loomed and trade concerns retreated while on fixed income markets, Treasuries slipped.

