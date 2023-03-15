| -0.1°C Dublin

Markets swing wildly as bank rescues fail to bring calm

Analysts expect that shares in European banks will bounce back

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Jon Ihle

Bank stocks and bond yields whipsawed back and forth yesterday as investors tried to make sense of market volatility following the collapse and rescue of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Irish 10-year bond yields traded as low as 2.69pc in the morning before snapping back to close at 2.92pc by the end of the day – still below yields of 3.13pc on comparable bonds issued only last Thursday.

