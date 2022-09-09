Markets roil as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hints at next big hike

Volatility gripped the US stock market after Jerome Powell's remarks did little to alter bets on another super-sized rate hike during the Federal Reserve's September gathering.

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses as the Fed's boss reprised his hawkish views from the Jackson Hole conference in late August, saying officials are strongly committed to their fight against inflation.

The yield of the policy-sensitive two-year note jumped by seven basis points to 3.5pc. Swap traders priced in odds of around four-in-five that officials will implement a 0.75pc hike on September 21 instead of just 0.5pc.

Mr Powell said the US central bank will not flinch in its efforts to curb inflation "until the job is done".

"We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing," he noted in remarks at the Cato Institute's monetary policy conference in Washington.

"It is very important that inflation expectations remain anchored," Mr Powell said, adding that "what we hope to achieve is a period of growth below trend", which will cause the labour market to get back into better balance.

"The Fed is keeping 75 basis points on the table for September, and the market is doubling down on the curve inversion," said Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "The Fed's rhetoric this week has raised the bar for a disappointment in the August inflation data to cement the chances of a 50 basis point hike."

Europe's bonds slid after the European Central Bank said it would remove a cap on how much interest government deposits can earn as it lifted rates above 0pc for the first time in a decade.

That reduces the incentive to shift billions of euros of public money from cash into short-term debt, driving a selloff that took the yield on two-year German bonds up as much as 21 basis points to 1.31pc.